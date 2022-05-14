Egypt presidency: 'Egypt fully supports Tunisia leadership'

The Egyptian presidency announced on Friday that Tunisian President Kais Saied confirmed during his meeting at Carthage Palace with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi: "Shortened the distance, time and history, and saved Egypt during a critical historic stage that it passed through, then launched an urban and development renaissance that Saied himself saw during his visit to Egypt."

In a statement published on Facebook, the Egyptian presidency quoted Saied expressing his: "Pride in the historic relations with Egypt, which has always stood by Tunisia… to supply Tunisia with all it needs in medical supplies and medicines during the period of COVID-19 pandemic."

The Egyptian presidency quoted Saied expressing: "Egypt's achievements and successes will remain a source of pride for us, and we want to stand together and reach a stage of growth and prosperity that meets the aspirations of our united people in all Arab countries."

The presidency reiterated Saied's confirmation that: "Egypt's position on the Renaissance Dam issue is the same as Tunisia's position. This represents a principle for Saied that will never change since Egypt's national security means the security of Tunisia."

The Egyptian presidency quoted the prime minister affirming: "President Al-Sisi asked him to convey a message to President Saied that Egypt fully supports what the Tunisian leadership is doing in this historic circumstance to reform the political and constitutional course."

The presidency added that Madbouly: "Thanked Saied for his steadfast and historical position in supporting Egypt on the Renaissance Dam issue."

The presidency pointed out that Madbouly: "Informed Saied of what was agreed upon during the current session of the joint committee, especially holding the joint economic cooperation forum, and discussing the mechanisms for inaugurating a regular tradeline, besides the consensus that the year 2022-2023 will be the year of economic cooperation between Egypt and Tunisia."

It also quoted the Egyptian minister stressing that: "The signing of memorandums of understanding today will not be only a formality. The strict implementation of what was agreed upon will be monitored. Egypt is ready to devote all its expertise in the field of implementing economic reform and social protection programmes at the service of sisterly Tunisia."

The Egyptian presidency said that the meeting was held with the participation of Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, Minister of Trade and Export Development Fadhila Rebhi, Tunisian Ambassador to Cairo Mohamed Bin Youssef, Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and Ihab Fahmy, Egypt's ambassador to Tunisia.