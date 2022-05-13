Egypt's PM in Tunisia to discuss bilateral relations

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived in Tunisia yesterday to attend an Egyptian-Tunisian Higher Committee meeting on boosting bilateral cooperation.

The Tunisian presidency said in a statement that Madbouly had arrived on his first two-day visit since his appointment in June 2018.

The statement added that the visit had come "to discuss the work of the 17th session of the Tunisian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee."

During his first day, Madbouly was reported to have met with his counterpart, Najla Bouden.

On Monday, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said that the visit was an "opportunity to review progress on mutual cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance them."

