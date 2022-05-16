Hamas condemns Israel attack on Palestine students at Tel Aviv University

Hamas yesterday condemned the Israeli attack on Palestinian students who marked the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba.

"Israeli occupation forces' attack on Palestinian students at Tel Aviv University reflects the notorious and racist conduct of the Israeli occupation that the Palestinian people have been suffering from since the Nakba in 1948," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said.

"Israeli occupation troops, extremist and right-wing students assaulting Palestinian students at the university is a racist act aimed at suppressing freedom of expression and a form of systematic terrorism against the Palestinian people," Qasim said.

Palestinians "have been suffering under the brutal Israeli occupation for 74 years," he added."Such assaults confirm that the Israeli settler-colonial project, which led to the dispossession of the Palestinian people in 1948, is ongoing," Qasim said.Such attacks, he explained, "will prompt the Palestinian people to remain committed to holding on to their national identity and continuing their struggle until ending the occupation and achieving their aspiration for an independent Palestinian state."

READ: EU 'appalled' by Israel's aggression at Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral