EU 'appalled' by Israel's aggression at Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

The European Union (EU) condemned on Friday the "disproportionate use of force" by Israeli occupation forces during the funeral procession of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The European Union is appalled by the scenes unfolding" at the funeral procession of Abu Akleh in the occupied East Jerusalem, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in a statement.

He asserted that the bloc condemns "the disproportionate use of force and the disrespectful behaviour" of the Israeli police against mourners.

Borrell also pointed out that it is "the minimal human respect" to allow a peaceful farewell "without harassment and humiliation".

He reiterated the EU's call for a "thorough and independent investigation" into the death of the veteran Palestinian journalist Abu Akleh.

Thousands of Palestinians participated in the funeral of the journalist killed during an Israeli invasion of the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli police used stun grenades, tear gas and batons against the mourners, which left dozens injured, according to a statement by the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

The senior journalist was covering an Israeli military raid near Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead on Wednesday.

Palestinian Public Prosecution announced on Friday that the initial investigation found that the Israeli occupation forces shot Abu Akleh.