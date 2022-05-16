Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sandstorm suspends education in Iraq

May 16, 2022 at 4:19 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A view of the park amid yellow dust during a sandstorm in Najaf, Iraq on 20 April 2022 [Karar Essa/Anadolu Agency]
Classes at schools in Iraq were suspended for one day due to a heavy sandstorm, the Education Ministry said Monday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Ministry said in a statement that the heavy sandstorm, which started in the morning in many cities, including the capital, Baghdad, negatively affected life. Dozens of people at risk of suffocation were hospitalised.

On 5 May, one person died and more than 5,000 needed treatment for breathing problems after a powerful sandstorm swept through the country.

