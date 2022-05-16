Sandstorm suspends education in Iraq

Classes at schools in Iraq were suspended for one day due to a heavy sandstorm, the Education Ministry said Monday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Ministry said in a statement that the heavy sandstorm, which started in the morning in many cities, including the capital, Baghdad, negatively affected life. Dozens of people at risk of suffocation were hospitalised.

On 5 May, one person died and more than 5,000 needed treatment for breathing problems after a powerful sandstorm swept through the country.

