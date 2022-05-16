Scores of Palestinians wounded in Israel crackdown on Nakba demonstrations

Israeli occupation forces cracked down on demonstrations that commemorated the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, wounding scores of protesters, Arab48 reported yesterday.

According to the news site, Israeli occupation forces raised Al-Quds University in East Jerusalem's Abu Dis, firing gas canisters leaving students suffering from breathing difficulties and seeking treatment.

The Israeli occupation forces also raided the Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie in Tulkarm and fired tear gas. Scores of students were injured as a result.

Occupation forces also raided Al-Bireh, firing live rounds at Palestinians who protested against their presence. Some 17 Palestinians were injured.

Demonstrations in Hebron's Al-Aroub refugee camp also came under fire.

According to the Wafa news agency, an Israeli settler from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar, south of Nablus, also kidnapped a Palestinian boy outside his school in the village of Urif in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus, according to local sources yesterday.

