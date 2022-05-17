Meshaal: Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque 'ongoing, but tactically backward'

Senior Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said on Monday that Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque "is ongoing, but tactically backward," Al Quds has reported. Meshaal called for Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem to be increased in response to Israeli attacks.

He said that all Palestinians, within the country and abroad, should work together on unified activities on the ground coupled with real political unity and a system that dominates all of the Palestinian national institutions based on a united political programme. The resistance in the besieged Gaza Strip, he noted, is the "shield" for all Palestinians and their anti-occupation action.

In his interview with the Palestinian newspaper, Meshaal also described Israeli aggression at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as barbaric. "This barbarism reflected Israel's mentality when it deals with the Palestinians. Nevertheless, we should exploit the unity that materialised during Shireen's funeral so that it is seen among the Palestinian leaders."

When the Palestinians have political differences, they unite on the ground and Palestinian blood is mixed together, he explained. "We know that we are one, have the same enemy and we are involved in the same battle."

In closing, Meshaal insisted that Shireen's death should not have been in vain. "Those responsible for killing her must be held to account at the International Criminal Court."

READ: Israel bans Al-Aqsa Imam Ekrema Sabri from travel