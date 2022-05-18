Bennett threatens to 'overcome terrorism' in occupied Palestine

In a move that many will see as turning reality on its head a week after an Israeli sniper shot and killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in cold blood, Israel's prime minister has announced his determination to "overcome terrorism" by targeting even more Palestinians. What's more, Naftali Bennett chose to make his announcement on Tuesday while visiting an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

"We will reach the terrorists in their beds at night in order to prevent them from appearing in Tel Aviv streets," said Bennett. "I completely support the Israeli army and police in their efforts to target any terrorists whether in Jerusalem, the West Bank or anywhere else."

The Palestinian Authority condemned Bennett's "raid" into the occupied Palestinian territories. It was, the PA pointed out, an example of his official support for the expansion of illegal settlements built on occupied land.

"Bennett's remarks reiterated the intentional use of systematic terrorism against our people and revealed the occupation state's pre-planned aggression against them," added Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim. "Bennett's threats will increase legitimate resistance action against the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine."

READ: Israel Prime Minister makes controversial visit to West Bank settlement