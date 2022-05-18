Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq agrees deal with railway to transport fuel products

May 18, 2022 at 12:56 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A general view shows locomotives at a railway station in the city of Nasiriyah in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province on April 3, 2021 [ASAAD NIAZI/AFP via Getty Images]
 May 18, 2022 at 12:56 pm

Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO said today that it agreed with a state-operated railway company to transport fuel oil products from refineries to southern ports, Reuters reports.

The agreement came as part of efforts to boost cooperation between local companies on the transportation of petroleum products and reduce overcrowding on land and increase the quantities transported for export purposes through floating storage tanks, SOMO said.

Iraq seeks to support and revive its companies, which were negatively affected by years of wars and conflicts, to give a push to the country's economy by reducing dependence on the export of crude oil.

The Iraqi economy relies heavily on crude oil exports, which represent more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

