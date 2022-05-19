Oman: making Palestinian issue national rather than religious 'big mistake'

The Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad Al-Khaleeli, said on Wednesday that turning the Palestine issue from a religious matter to a national one "was a big historical mistake," Arabi21.com has reported.

"The Palestine issue is not national or popular, but a religious one as it is not related only to the land," said the mufti on Twitter. "The most prominent thing is the occupation of the Islamic sanctuaries which have prophetic roots and deep dogmatic symbolism. Therefore, every Muslim, who believes in Allah and the Last Day, has to be sad for it and stand up for liberating it."

Sheikh Al-Khaleeli stressed that this "historical mistake led to the occupation of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The mufti has been hailed by Arab and Muslim nations for his courageous fatwas (religious opinions) and stances which he has adopted in support of Muslim and Arab rights, as well as his support for Arab and Muslim unity.

The people who will be able to liberate Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque, he insists, will be true Muslims and very well connected to God.

READ: Hamas warn settler calls to demolish Dome of the Rock 'playing with fire'