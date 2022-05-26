Iran: Israel does not dare to fire a bullet at Hezbollah

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, said Israel no longer "dares to fire a single shot" at the pro-Iran Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

Qaani added that whenever a Hezbollah member suffers an accident, the movement responds.

Speaking at a public ceremony, Qaani explained that when a Hezbollah member was killed in an Israeli air strike near Damascus in July 2020 and the group threatened to respond, "from the day Hezbollah declared [that the member had been killed], you did not see a single person in an officer's uniform on the Zionist front, and everyone had run away."

Qaani said Hezbollah in Lebanon inflicted "defeats on the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon."

He criticised countries that rely on the US to solve their problems. "But the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other hand, despite all the pressures it endures today, has resisted America and defended its dignity, and has become a model of pride for all countries," he added.

