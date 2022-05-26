Israeli occupation forces shoot 52 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded 52 Palestinians on Wednesday night in Huwwarah neighbourhood of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) has confirmed.

Local sources said that a large number of illegal Jewish settlers raided Huwwarah and raised Israeli flags under the protection of the occupation forces. The Palestinian residents challenged the settlers' provocative presence in their neighbourhood.

According to the PRC, of the 52 Palestinians who were wounded as the Israeli occupation forces defended the settlers, one was shot with live ammunition.

The settlers have been raising Israeli flags in Huwwarah for about a week now. The Palestinians take them down and raise the flag of Palestine.

In related news, the Israeli occupation forces have detained 31 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Wafa has reported. According to the news agency, two children and a 60-year-old man are among the detainees.

