Settler Flag March paves the way for religious war, Islamic-Christian body warns

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries said yesterday that the "unprecedented" violations of Israeli settlers in Jerusalem pave the way for a religious war, Quds Press reported.

In a press release, the Islamic-Christian Committee said: "The permission issued by the occupation authorities to the settlers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform their Talmudic rituals violates all redlines and undermines the Jordanian guardianship."

The Islamic-Christian Committee pointed out that the Israeli occupation aimed, through these raids, to change the legal and historical status quo and impose its plan to spatially and temporally partition the Muslim site.

"What happened in Jerusalem on Sunday reiterates the fact that the city is facing an open war against everything in the city to impose Israeli sovereignty by force," the committee said.

"The Israeli government has become a fascist entity that is implementing the agenda of the settlers and protecting them as they carry out their aggressive attacks against Palestinians in Jerusalem and other Palestinian lands," it added.

According to the press release,

"The Flag March … does not mean that Jerusalem is under Israeli sovereignty, but proves that it is usurped by a military occupation."

Meanwhile, the Islamic-Christian Committee said it was sorry that there is an absence of "real" Arab and Islamic responses to the Israeli violations, noting that this gives the Israeli occupation the incentive to carry out more aggression against the Palestinians and their holy sites.

On Sunday thousands of right-wing settlers took part in the Flag March, which saw them raising the Israeli flag in occupied East Jerusalem, attacking Palestinians shops and homes and storming Al-Aqsa Mosque.

