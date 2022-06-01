Ex-Qatar Princess found dead in Spain home after reported drug overdose

A former Qatari Princess has been found dead at her home in Spain, reportedly due to a drug overdose.

According to the French newspaper, Le Parisien, 45-year-old Kasia Gallanio – the third wife of Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar – was found by police to be dead in her home at the Spanish resort of Marbella on Sunday.

Hailing from the US city of Los Angeles and of Polish origin, Gallanio and her husband married in 2004 and had three daughters before fighting a custody battle for 10 years after allegations that he sexually assaulted his eldest child.

The Qatari Prince has consistently denied those allegations, however, and he lives with the three children in Paris.

Reports state that she was dealing with a number of issues, including depression and alcoholism while staying in one of their homes in Marbella. A post-mortem examination was yet to take place at the time of the reports, but initial investigations indicated that Gallanio's body showed no sign of any physical violence and that the cause of her death was a drug overdose.

