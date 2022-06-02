Arab League condemns 'execution' of yet another Palestinian journalist

The Arab League has condemned Wednesday's "execution" of Palestinian journalist Ghufran Warasneh by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank, Quds Press has reported.

"This crime reiterates the persistence of the Israeli occupation in targeting journalists," said the League. "This is a flagrant violation of the law and a disregard of the will of the international community."

This crime, the bloc added, comes in the context of systematic official terrorism and the series of bloody crimes committed intentionally by the Israeli occupation in its "continuous aggression against the Palestinian people and their rights and holy sites."

The league insisted that Israel displays "disdain for the blood of the Palestinians" with yet another killing in front of the whole world. "The international community has the right to protect the Palestinians and question the Israeli occupation over its crimes against the Palestinians."

In conclusion, the Arab League called on the international community to end its double standards that undermine the ability to sustain peace and security around the world.

