Syria: regime sends reinforcements ahead of Turkish army operation

The Syrian regime has deployed reinforcements to the city of Tal Rifaat and its surroundings in the north of Aleppo, as Turkey prepares to launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) there. Local sources said that four military columns have entered areas controlled by the regime and SDF.

According to the sources, troops are equipped with heavy machine guns and tanks. They are being deployed in towns and villages under regime control, as well as near the Menagh army base, said Syria TV.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country is moving to a new stage following its decision to establish a 30 km-deep buffer zone in northern Syria, and to cleanse the areas of Tel Rifaat and Manbij from terrorists. He added that the operation will start as soon as the Turkish intelligence agencies and security forces complete their preparations.

