Fatah Movement condemns Israel policy of assassinations and collective punishment

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah, has called on the Palestinian people to escalate means of popular resistance as the best response to the Israeli Occupation crimes.

The Movement's Information and Culture Commission said in a statement on Thursday that the latest episodes in the [Israeli] Occupation army and settlers' crimes are the assassination of the child, Odeh Muhammad Odeh Sadaqah [Thursday] evening, by shooting live bullets in into his chest in the village of Medea, west of Ramallah and the killing of Bilal Kabha in the town of Ya'abad near Jenin city, as well as the killing of the journalist, Ghufran Warasneh, in the Al-Arroub refugee camp in Hebron; the boy, Ayman Muhaisen, in the Deheisheh camp in Bethlehem, and the bombing of the Hamarsha family's house in Ya'abad, Jenin.

Fatah warned, in its statement, the Israeli politicians and military leaders saying their systematic killing policy is like fire whose flames would burn "their racist, terrorist system and aggressive policy".

The Movement has also stressed that the collective punishment approach is a war crime that requires a moral and legal stance from the international community, which is also demanded to stop using double standards when dealing with Israel.

Fatah reiterated its determination to continue standing in the battle of steadfastness, popular resistance and confrontation in defence of the historic rights of the Palestinian people and to protect their holy sites.

