Hamas says Palestine flag will remain a "symbol of Palestinian unity"

A spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Jihad Taha, said the Israeli Knesset's approval- in its first reading- of a law that prohibits raising the Palestinian flag in institutions supported by the Israeli government, reflects Tel Aviv's "failure to divide the Palestinian people" and "sow discord" between them due to the imposed geographical dislocation the Palestinian people live in.

"This law indicates the level of hysteria and terror that have afflicted the [Israeli] occupation leaders and government led by the extremist racist Naftali Bennett, which was manifested in the attack on the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, the Palestinians in Jerusalem, and university students, to prevent raising the Palestinian flag, which is one of the symbols of national unity in the face of the brutal occupation" Taha said in a statement.

"The Palestinian flag will remain a symbol of our national unity, the banner of our return to Palestine to every inch of our land in which the occupying Zionists have no place or sovereignty," he added.

