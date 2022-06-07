Report: Thailand thwarts Iran attempt to attack Israelis

Security forces in Thailand have thwarted a series of Iranian attempts to harm Western and Israeli targets in Thailand, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The channel said the Thai security forces were successful in preventing an Iranian agent from establishing a "terror cell" in the country and potentially carrying out attacks against Israelis.

According to the channel, the suspect was eventually arrested last year in Indonesia while carrying a fake Bulgarian passport.

Last week, Israel issued a "rare direct warning" to Israelis traveling or planning to travel to Turkiye, saying they could be targeted by Iranian operatives seeking to avenge the recent the assassination of a top Revolutionary Guards colonel.

Israeli security officials are considering issuing warnings against travel to other countries where Israelis could be targeted, the news report said.

Israeli broadcaster Kan said security officials in Israel fear the rise in the number of reports of assassinations of Iranian scientists and officers will increase the Islamic Republic's desire to take revenge and take measures against Israel.

