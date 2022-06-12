Portuguese / Spanish / English

2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq anti-terror operation

June 12, 2022
Turkish soldiers fire a cannon at a military base during winter near Turkey-Iraq border in Daglica village of Yuksekova district of Hakkari, Turkey on January 20, 2019 [Özkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency]
Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Infantry Specialist Sergeant Omer Yildirim and Infantry Specialist Corporal Mehmet Ali Cap were fatally wounded on Saturday during Türkiye's counterterrorism Operation Claw-Lock, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also hailed the soldiers for their services to the country in a condolence message to their families.

Official: PKK occupies Iraq areas, impedes development projects

