2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq anti-terror operation

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Infantry Specialist Sergeant Omer Yildirim and Infantry Specialist Corporal Mehmet Ali Cap were fatally wounded on Saturday during Türkiye's counterterrorism Operation Claw-Lock, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also hailed the soldiers for their services to the country in a condolence message to their families.

