Palestine factions in Gaza call on mediators to stop Israel violations

During a meeting held in Gaza yesterday, Palestinian factions called on mediators to stop Israeli violation, stressing that they have a right to respond to such aggression.

The Palestinian factions discussed the Israeli escalation, the situation in the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, settlement expansion, Palestinian prisoners and hunger strikers inside Israeli jails.

They called on mediators, mainly Egypt, to urgently put pressure on Israel to end its violations in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, as well as to meet the demands of hunger strikers.

The factions reiterated their support for Palestinian prisoners, especially those on hunger strike in rejection to their detention in solitary confinement or protesting against their continued containment as administrative detainees – without charge or trial.

They added that the Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as settlement, land grab and field executions "are war crimes" committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians before the eyes of the world.

Concluding their meeting, the factions reiterated that they hold the right to respond to the "Israeli aggression and crimes" carried out against the Palestinians, their land and their holy sites.

