Algeria president dismisses finance minister 3 months after appointing him

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday dismissed the Minister of Finance, Abderrahmane Raouya, only three months after appointing him.

A statement issued by the Algerian presidency said: "After consulting the Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane, the President of the Republic signed a decree ending the duties of Finance Minister, Abderrahmane Raouya."

The statement added that Tebboune assigned the ministry's Secretary-General, Ibrahim Kasali, to run the ministry's affairs.

No details were given regarding the reasons for terminating Raouya's duties, who was appointed to his position in February.

Raouya has previously held several senior positions in the Ministry of Finance and worked for international financial institutions, having served as an expert for the IMF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He previously served as finance minister twice between 2017 and 2020.

Raouya's dismissal came just a few weeks after Tebboune dismissed Central Bank Governor, Rostom Fadli, and appointed Salah Eddine Taleb as his successor.

