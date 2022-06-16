Bella Hadid: I will never allow anyone to forget about our beautiful Palestine

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid shared photos taken from the 1998 film by Mai Masri titled "Children of Shatila" on Instagram with the message "I wish I could go back in time, to when I was a child, so that I could start fighting for Palestine sooner".

"Tears in my eyes watching this scene on my way to work this morning…..Everyday I wish I could go back in time, to when I was a child, so that I could start fighting for Palestine sooner. for my family, for my elders, our history and for the people of Palestine still living, now, through this treacherous, exhausting and painful occupation."

"Everyday I wish we could have fulfilled my Jido and Teta's (grandpa and grandma's) last dying wishes to be buried in their homeland, where they were born, raised and started their family together," Hadid wrote in the caption.

"Palestinians still to this day, do not have the right to return to Palestine."

Quoting former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben Gurion who once said, "the old will die, and the young will forget (Palestine)", Hadid vowed: "I have a promise to make. I will never allow anyone to forget about our beautiful Palestine or our beautiful people."

READ: Gigi Hadid to donate her Fashion Week earnings to Palestine, Ukraine