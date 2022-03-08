Gigi Hadid to donate her Fashion Week earnings to Palestine, Ukraine

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid has announced that she will donate her earnings from the Fall 2022 Fashion Week shows "to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine."

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders."

She expressed her dismay at her inability to control her schedule, saying: "Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heart-breaking and traumatic times in history," adding, "We don't have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something."

Gigi's announcement comes a day after her sister, model Bella Hadid, spoke out against discrimination in the media coverage surrounding conflicts around the world, as while the international media outlets are outraged by the Russia invasion of Ukraine, they deal with the horrific events in Islamic countries, such as the war on Gaza, with coldness and disregard.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, biased and racist media coverage has been highlighted by many, as activists and critics say that the Russian invasion has been more extensively covered than other conflicts around the world, suggesting that some lives are considered more valuable than others.