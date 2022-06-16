Iran says last talks with Saudi Arabia 'positive'

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday, described the last round of talks between his country and regional arch-rival, Saudi Arabia, as "positive", Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussain, Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran welcomes the outcome of the Iranian-Saudi talks in Baghdad, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The top Iranian diplomat said Iraq intends to continue its efforts to facilitate the talks between the regional rivals to help the two countries restore their normal relations.

Since 2021, Baghdad has been hosting talks between Riyadh and Tehran, to end their diplomatic rift and reach an understanding on the conflict in Yemen and Iran's nuclear file.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations in January 2016, following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran after Shia cleric Nimr Al-Nimr was executed by Saudi authorities.

The relationship between the two rivals deteriorated further after Iran, in September 2016, accused Riyadh of deliberately causing the death of around 400 Iranian pilgrims in a 2015 stampede in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

The two sides have since been engaged in a strong regional rivalry, often accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional influence.

