Lapid: 'Breakthrough in Saudi Arabia relations unlikely'

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid does not expect US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East to achieve a breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia.

In a press conference on the issue, Lapid expressed that Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia bears only symbolic significance.

"Everyone is looking at Saudi Arabia these days, and the fact President Biden will fly directly from here to Saudi Arabia signals a connection between the visit here and the ability to improve ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh," Lapid said.

Lapid claimed that only an improvement in relations would occur and, in turn, this would help normalise ties with more countries in the region.

The US President will announce to Israeli media the steps that will be taken, pointing out: "We are trying to put Iran under siege both security-wise and policy-wise."

Regarding Iran, Lapid said that Israel is pushing for a United Nations Security Council session on Iran and to discuss imposing sanctions on Tehran.

"If there is no Iran deal soon, it has to happen," he asserted.

