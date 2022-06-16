Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia expresses 'serious concern' over Israel air strikes on Syria airport

June 16, 2022 at 3:27 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria
DeputyÂ Minister ofÂ Foreign AffairsÂ ofÂ RussiaÂ and Special Representative of the President ofÂ Russia Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, Russia on 15 April 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov summonedÂ the Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi to express his country's "serious concern" about the Israeli air strikes on Syria's Damascus International Airport.

"The [Israeli] ambassador was told that the justification received from the Israeli side regarding the strike … was unconvincing and that Moscow expected additional clarification," according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement that was quoted byÂ Reuters.

Bogdanov, who also serves as PresidentialÂ Special EnvoyÂ for the Middle East and Africa, said thatÂ the air strikes,Â which Israel launched against Damascus airport on 10 June, "damaged the runway, navigation equipment and buildings, and disrupted international civilian air traffic," the statement added.

These damages, the Russian official added, resulted in a delay in the United Nations' delivery of humanitarian aid to millions of Syrian civilians.

