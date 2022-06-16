UAE assures Tunisia president of its support for his policies

Tunisia on Wednesday thanked the UAE for its keenness to support the country and stand by it, the presidency said in a statement.

This came during a meeting between President Kais Saied and the Emirate's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan at Carthage Palace.

In its statement, the presidency quoted Saied as "thanking the UAE for its keenness to support Tunisia in various fields and to stand by it based on the shared belief in the depth of the historical relations existing between the two countries and the need to further enhancing and diversifying the fraternal ties for the interest of the two brotherly peoples."

It added that Sheikh Shakhboot affirmed "his country's keenness to continue supporting the honest work by the President of the Republic Kais Saied for the benefit of the Tunisian people," and that he "stressed the historical commitment of his country to stand by and support Tunisia, back its development efforts and developing the concerted action out of our belief in the common destiny."

