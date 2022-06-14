Tunisia: Ennahda insists former leader no longer represents the movement

Tunisia's Ennahda movement insisted yesterday that the former leader of the movement, Imed Hammami, no longer represents it in any matter. "Ennahda does not bear the responsibility for his positions and choices," the movement confirmed.

In a brief statement published on its Facebook page, Ennahda said that Hammami was sacked on 1 September last year. It confirmed that he was dismissed from the movement "after he continued his violations of its most important policies. Accordingly, he no longer represents the movement in any matter…"

Ennahda issued its statement in response to a statement earlier on Monday by Noureddine Taboubi, the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).

Taboubi denounced what he called a "Facebook campaign to demonise the UGTT as a result of its refusal to participate in the national dialogue." He criticised the claim of parties — which he did not name — that Ennahda did not participate in the dialogue.

As far as he is concerned, the movement is taking part due to the presence of Hammami. However, Hammami took part in the national dialogue meetings as an independent figure known for his support of the measures imposed by President Kais Saied last July.

