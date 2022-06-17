Erdogan says Saudi Crown Prince to visit, as ties warm

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkiye on 22 June, a senior Turkish official told, AFP reports.

According to the report, it will be the Crown Prince's first visit to Turkiye since the killing of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and the Crown Prince in Jeddah in April, after years of tension over the murder of Khashoggi.

The details of the visit will be announced "over the weekend", the official said.

The two countries will sign several trade agreements during the trip, which is expected to be in the capital, Ankara, but the location is yet to be confirmed, the official added.

According to data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom's imports from Turkey rose by 2.8 per cent in the first two months of 2022.

