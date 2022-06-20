Palestine PM calls on the world to remember Palestinians' right to natural gas supplies

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the world to remember Palestine's rights to gas and natural resources amid a global movement to look for energy sources other than Russian supplies.

The statement was made during the opening of the weekly government meeting in Ramallah, a few days after the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, and after an Egyptian-Israeli-European agreement to export Israeli gas to the EU.

"We remind everyone of our right to the gas and our natural resources being looted by the occupation state," said Shtayyeh.

He added: "The world must remember this well and should not encourage the occupation in its violation of the rights of Palestinians and their land. This includes murder, displacement, forced expulsion, colonial settlement, and stealing our water, gas, and natural resources."

Over 20 years after the discovery of the Gaza Marine field, one of the first fields discovered in the Middle East, Palestine still has not been able to develop its natural gas resources.

Last Wednesday, Egypt, Israel and the European Commission signed a three-year agreement that is automatically extended for two additional years, to supply the EU with Israeli gas.

Through the agreement, the EU seeks to break away from Russian natural gas as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the agreement, Israel will begin exporting natural gas to Europe through Egypt.

