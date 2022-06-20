Sudan hands 21 political opponents to Egypt

Sudanese authorities have extradited 21 opponents of the Egyptian regime.

The Al-Arabiya channel quoted journalist and activist Haitham Abu Khalil as saying that Sudanese authorities have extradited over 21 Egyptians handing them over to Cairo's security services, including a man, his wife and children.

Abu Khalil said the extradited persons included Issam Abdel-Jaid Diab Sayed, Akram Abdel-Badi, Ahmed Mahmoud, Muhammad Ibrahim, Mona Saeed Jadallah, Youssef Muhammad Ibrahim and Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim.

Last March, Sudanese authorities extradited Wadah Hisham Al-Oden to the security authorities and he has since disappeared.

