Syria: Russian base attacked by unidentified militants

A Russian military base in the north-east Syria province of Raqqa has been attacked by unknown armed militants, the Kurdish news website basnews has reported. According to anonymous sources, no casualties have been reported and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Ain Issa.

The Syrian Democratic Forces mobilised in Tal Al-Samman and set up checkpoints in the area as part of the search for the perpetrators of the attack.

Ain Issa is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces' control. Moreover, the town has some checkpoints that are controlled jointly by Russian military police and militias affiliated with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

This is not the first attack on the Russian base. The militant group Guardians of Religion ("Hurras Al-Din") claimed responsibility previously for a car bomb at the same base.

