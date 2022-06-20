Russia prepares UN resolution against Israeli attack on Damascus Airport

Russia is preparing a resolution to be considered by the UN Security Council against Israel for its attack on Damascus Airport early this month, the occupation state's Kan public broadcaster reported on Sunday. However, according to the Times of Israel, Israeli officials doubt that such a resolution will get much support.

A number of international powers, especially Russia, were angered by the Israeli attack. Moscow insisted that there was no justification for it.

The draft resolution points out that the attack on the airport broke international law, undermined regional stability and violated Syrian sovereignty, as well as that of "other countries". Lebanon has complained to the UN on other occasions when Israeli jets have violated its airspace to carry out attacks in Syria.

Moreover, Russia said that the Israeli attack damaged the runway and airport buildings, and so disrupted the flow of humanitarian aid to Syrian civilians.

News agencies reported last week that Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister summoned Israeli Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi to express Moscow's concern over the strike on the airport. Ben Zvi was told that Moscow was not pleased with the justifications put forward by Israel. The ambassador claimed that Israel was waiting for additional clarifications "within the framework of the existing Russian-Israeli mechanism to prevent dangerous incidents in Syria."

