Hamas hails UN official's remarks calling for end of Israeli siege on Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement HamasÂ yesterdayÂ hailedÂ theÂ remarks of UNÂ spokespersonÂ StephaneÂ Dujarric in which he called forÂ theÂ full lifting of Israel'sÂ siege onÂ theÂ GazaÂ Strip.

On Tuesday, Dujarric called forÂ theÂ completeÂ removalÂ of theÂ Israeli blockade of Gaza, in line with a 2009 UN Security Council resolution.

In a press conference held at the UN headquarters in New York, Dujarric said: "Today is the 15th anniversary of the beginning of the blockade in the Gaza Strip."

"Due to poverty, high unemployment and other factors caused by the blockade, about 80 per cent of Gaza's population depends on humanitarian aid."

The UN official pointed out that only sustainable political solutions can alleviate the pressure on the people of Gaza. "Efforts should be continued to reach a compromise between all Palestinian political groups," he said.

"This year, $510 million is needed to provide food, water, sanitation and health care for 1.6 million people, and we now have only 25 per cent of that," Dujarric said.

IsraelÂ imposed a stifling blockade onÂ the Gaza StripÂ inÂ 2007, limiting the type and amount of goods entering the Strip and banning Palestinians from exiting it.

Hamas saidÂ the UN official's remarksÂ reveal once again the extent of the suffering ofÂ theÂ more than two million Palestinians as a result of this unjust siege that clearly violates international law and human rights.

"We call on the UN and all human rights and international bodies to take all these statements and reports seriously, work to intensify efforts to end the suffering of our Palestinian peopleÂ and toÂ pressure the Zionist occupation to lift its siege," Hamas said.

It concluded its statement stressing on the necessity to "end the policy of apartheid practiced by the Zionist occupation against our Palestinian people."

