Jordan's King travels to UAE for talks

June 23, 2022 at 2:53 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News, UAE
Jordanian King Abdullah II makes a speech at the parliament building during the inauguration of the new term of the Jordanian Parliament, in Amman, Jordan on November 15, 2021. In his speech, the king gave a message of support to the Palestinians [Royal Hashemite Court - Anadolu Agency]
Jordanian King Abdullah II left Amman on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Royal Court said in a statement, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The statement, however, did not provide details about the duration of the visit or the agenda of the talks.

The visit comes a day after Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, concluded a regional tour that included Egypt, Jordan and Turkiye.

US President, Joe Biden, is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next month, where he will hold a summit with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

