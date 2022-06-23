Jordan's King travels to UAE for talks

Jordanian King Abdullah II left Amman on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Royal Court said in a statement, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The statement, however, did not provide details about the duration of the visit or the agenda of the talks.

The visit comes a day after Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, concluded a regional tour that included Egypt, Jordan and Turkiye.

US President, Joe Biden, is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next month, where he will hold a summit with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

READ: Israel exploits security, sectarian tensions among Gulf States to achieve own interests