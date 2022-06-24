9 soldiers killed in Daesh attack in Syria 

Nine Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed in an attack that was carried out by Daesh militants in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced yesterday.

SOHR reported: "The death toll of regime forces killed in and around Jabal Al-Bashari by ISIS [Daesh] fighters in 72 hours has risen to 26."

Seven Daesh fighters have also been killed, it added.

Violent clashes between the Syrian army and Daesh militants escalated in recent days in the country's remote province of Raqqa.

The clashes were preceded by an ambush of a bus carrying members of the Syrian army was attacked and the 15 soldiers on board were killed.

