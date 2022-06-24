Israel cancels agreement to release Palestinian detainee after he ends hunger strike

The Israeli occupation authority cancelled its agreement to release Palestinian detainee, Khalil Awawdeh from administrative detention, following his 111 days of hunger strike.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), Khalil's administrative detention has been increased for another four months and three days, despite reaching a verbal deal with Israeli authorities for his release, which prompted him to suspend his hunger strike.

Khalil, a father of four, was detained on 27 December 2021, and placed in administrative detention – a policy that allows Israeli authorities to detain Palestinians for a renewable period of six months without charge or trial.

The 40-year-old Palestinian prisoner is currently in Ramleh Prison in central Israel after suffering from difficulty in speaking and communicating, in addition to severe pain throughout his body, especially in his lower limbs and muscles.

Following a visit to Ramleh Prison last week, PPS attorney, Jawad Boulos reported that, in addition to poor vision, Khalil was also vomiting blood and having difficulty breathing.

He was previously transferred to hospital but then returned to Ramleh Prison clinic, despite his health condition.

"Khalil's health is in a very bad condition, and his life is at risk," Ameen Shouman, head of PPS, told the New Arab.

"Israeli authorities gave a verbal promise to release Khalil Awawdeh without indicating the date," Shouman added. "This has been a very hard battle for Khalil, and his life is still at risk."

According to the PPS, there are around 4,700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including around 600 held without charge or trial.