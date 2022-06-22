Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike on 111th day after Israel agrees release

Palestinian detainee Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for 111 days, agreed to end his hunger strike yesterday, after reaching a verbal deal with Israeli authorities of his release.

However, according to the Palestinian High Commission for Prisoners' Affairs, the Israeli authorities have not confirmed the date.

Khalil, a father of four, was detained on 27 December 2021, and placed in administrative detention – a policy that allows Israeli authorities to detain Palestinians for a renewable period of six months without charge or trial.

"We received news from Khalil's lawyer that he had ended his hunger strike, but without any details on the terms reached with Israeli authorities," Dalal, Awawdeh's wife, told the New Arab.

"The lawyer visited Khalil on Tuesday and told us that his health condition is catastrophic," added Dalal. "His hunger strike might be over, but his and our suffering is not."

READ: Palestine factions in Gaza call on mediators to stop Israel violations

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), the 40-year-old Palestinian prisoner has been having difficulty speaking and communicating. He is also suffering from severe pain throughout his body, especially in his lower limbs and muscles.

Following a visit to Ramleh Prison in central Israel last week, PPS attorney Jawad Boulos reported, in addition to poor vision, Khalil was also vomiting blood and having difficulty breathing.

He was previously transferred to hospital but then returned to Ramleh Prison clinic, despite his health condition.

"Khalil's health is in a very bad condition, and his life is at risk," Ameen Shouman, head of PPS, told the New Arab.

"Israeli authorities gave a verbal promise to release Khalil Awawdeh without precising the date," Shouman added. "This has been a very hard battle for Khalil, and his life is still at risk."

According to the PPS, there are around 4,700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including around 600 held without charge or trial.