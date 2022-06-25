Tunisia Interior Ministry thwarts terrorist who stabbed security guards

The Ministry of National Defence in Tunis announced on Friday the arrest of a terrorist who stabbed several security guards in the capital.

The ministry's statement revealed: "On Friday at dawn, a terrorist who stabbed two security guards using a large knife was arrested."

The statement added: "The terrorist stabbed a security guard affiliated with the Installations Protection Department in the General Administration of Intervention Units, and then he attacked several security guards affiliated with the Ministry of National Defence in Tunis, using a knife."

In March, the spokesperson of the Tunisian National Guard, Houssam Eddine Jabali, announced the detection of 148 terrorist cells, without disclosing the period during which these cells were detected.

Jabali shared: "In coordination with friendly countries, several terrorist and sabotage operations targeting neighbouring countries were thwarted."

Since May 2011, Tunisia has witnessed occasional terrorist acts, which escalated in 2013 and claimed the lives of dozens of security and military personnel and foreign tourists.

Tunisia: Ennahda demands disclosure of parties involved in Saied plot