Washington: 'We will not support Assad rehabilitation in any form'

The US has confirmed that it would not support the rehabilitation of the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar Al-Assad, in any way.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Ambassador Barbara Leaf conveyed that the US will not support efforts to normalise or rehabilitate Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

She indicated that her country will not lift the sanctions imposed on the regime and has not changed its position against the reconstruction in Syria until real and continuous progress is achieved towards a political solution.

Leaf added: "Assad and the coterie around him remain the single largest impediment to a political solution in Syria."

She called for the regime to be held accountable for its crimes against Syrian civilians, asserting that they must be held accountable.

Last May, the US confirmed that the Al-Assad regime had not shown any reason to normalise its relations with the international community.

Washington's delegate to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield said that the Al-Assad regime had not earned the right to normalise relations with the international community, especially since it continues to take its people hostage and violate the human rights of Syrians.

READ: Assad, Iran, Russia committed 91% of civilian killings in Syria