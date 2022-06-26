Tunisia's Ennahda says president responsible for safety of ex-premier

Tunisia's Ennahda movement has held the country's president, Kais Saied, fully responsible for the safety of former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, Anadolu Agency reports.

Jebali was hospitalized after being arrested earlier this week on money-laundering allegations.

In a statement, Ennahda said it holds Saied and his interior minister "fully responsible for any harm" to Jebali.

Jebali, a senior member of Ennahda movement, headed the Tunisian government between 2011 and 2013.

Ennahda was the largest party in the Tunisian Parliament before Saied dissolved the assembly and assumed executive authority in July of last year, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup." He later dissolved the parliament in March after lawmakers held a session to revoke his measures.

READ: Tunisia: Ennahda demands disclosure of parties involved in Saied plot