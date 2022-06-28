Latest News
Biden's Mideast visit has 2 main goals, Palestine not one of them, analysts say
Israel building industrial zone to provide thousands of jobs for Gaza workers
Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh remembered in London
Ukraine threatens to cancel visas for Jewish pilgrims due to Israeli racism
Iran applies to join BRICS
Turkiye is against unilateral sanctions on Iran
Turkey FM calls for further cooperation with Iran to combat terrorism
Indonesia slammed for allowing Israel to take part in U-20 World Cup
Israel asks Egypt for information about soldiers held as POW in Gaza
India arrests Modi critic, Muslim journalist over 2018 tweet
Israel to UN: Hezbollah violated Resolution 1701 and built border observation posts
Sudan: response to killing of Sudanese in Ethiopia will be 'reality on the ground'
France wants Iran, Venezuela to return to global oil market
Israel passes 1st reading of Knesset dispersal Bill
Qatar welcomes hosting US-Iran nuclear talks
