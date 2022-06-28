United Against Sectarian Fanaticism announce official launch 

The general meeting of United Against Sectarian Fanaticism (UASF) has elected its first general secretariat to mark its official launch. The organisation whose aim is to counter all forms of racial and sectarian fanaticism, elected Abdulkareem Bakkar as its General Secretary and Anas Altikriti as deputy General Secretary.

Speaking after his election, Abdulkareem Bakkar said: "This project comes from the principle that all people are equal when it comes to human dignity, and no one should be discriminated against when it comes to their public rights, regardless of their gender, belief, race or nationality, nor should their humanitarian, political or social rights be undermined."

He added: "Racism and sectarianism are ethical anomalies, where an individual or a group of people falsely attribute to themselves positive traits, and to others negative characteristics. We have therefore made it our objective at UASF to counter such fanaticism and to restrict its destructive impact upon the present and future of our nations."

Other elected members of the UASF secretariat include: Hassan Safadi official Spokesperson, Adnan Hmidan as Secretary and Mehmet Siddik Yildirim as Treasurer. The organisation is registered in Turkey with its headquarters Istanbul.

