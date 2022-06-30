Israel 'exploits' Palestinian prisoners' deteriorating health

More than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners have been enduring harsh detention conditions inside Israeli jails, including 600 sick detainees who do not have access to proper healthcare, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

Safa reported sources close to the prisoner issue saying that 200 of the 600 sick prisoners are suffering from chronic diseases and are not undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

A recent statistic issued by the Palestine Prisoners' Club (PPC) stated that six prisoners inside Israeli jails have been diagnosed with cancer since June 2021, bringing the total number of prisoners suffering from cancer to 23.

Meanwhile, Safa reported that the Israeli prisoners of war held captive by the Palestinians have proper detention conditions and receive the best healthcare, citing the video footage of the Israeli prisoner who suffered from a sudden deterioration in his health.

However, former Palestinian prisoner Raafat Hamadouneh told Safa that the Israeli occupation "exploits the suffering and pain of the prisoners inside the interrogation rooms to grab false confessions."

In addition, he said, the Israeli prison services do not recognise that a Palestinian prisoner is sick, "but when a prisoner starts complaining from pain, it reinterrogates him to get new confessions."

Hamdouneh cited several cases, including children who suffered injuries caused by Israeli army fire being handcuffed and chained to their beds.

He also highlighted the case of a former female prisoner who gave birth while she was handcuffed and tied to her bed.

The former prisoner, who is active in support for prisoners' issue, said that 228 Palestinian prisoners have died inside Israeli jails since 1967, including 72 who died as a result of a lack of proper healthcare.

