Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey detects first case of monkeypox

June 30, 2022 at 8:59 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Close-up of a patient's hands, on black background, showing lesions from the monkeypox virus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1997. [Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images]
Close-up of a patient's hands, on black background, showing lesions from the monkeypox virus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1997. [Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images]
 June 30, 2022 at 8:59 am

Turkey has detected its first case of monkeypox in a 37-year-old patient who is in isolation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said today, Reuters reports.

The virus has been identified in more than 50 new countries outside the countries in Africa where it is endemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says cases are also rising in those countries, calling for testing to be ramped up.

"Monkeypox has been detected in one of our patients. The patient is 37 years old and has an immune system deficiency," Koca wrote on Twitter.

He said the patient was in isolation and contact follow-up had been conducted, with no other case found.

There have been more than 3,400 cases of monkeypox, and one death, since the outbreak began in May, largely in Europe among men who have sex with men, according to a WHO tally. There have also been more than 1,500 cases and 66 deaths in countries this year where it more usually spreads.

Last week, the WHO ruled that the outbreak did not yet represent a public health emergency, its highest level of alert.

READ: Morocco confirms 1st case of monkeypox

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments