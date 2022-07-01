Demolitions in India: Rolling out the Israeli model

From Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, Indian Muslims are being evicted from their homes. This comes as part of a wider crackdown on Muslims in India whom the government have also tried to exclude from citizenship rights.

The scenes coming out of India mirror those in Occupied Palestine, where authorities have demolished homes as a form of collective punishment against resistance to apartheid.

MEMO takes a look at the similarities in the use of demolitions in India and the occupied Palestinian territories against the backdrop of growing India-Israel ties.

