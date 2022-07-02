Lebanon distances from Arab states disputes 

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed on Friday that his country distances itself from any disputes among Arab states, Anadolu Agency reported.

Following a dinner for Arab foreign ministers following their summit in Beirut, Mikati announced that his country prevents abuse from all Arab states and any harm to Lebanon's national security.

Mikati called on Arab and, specifically, Gulf states to embrace and support Lebanon and its people at this critical time.

He reiterated Lebanon's commitment to implementing all United Nations Security Council and Arab League resolutions in a way that consolidates the policy of disassociation from any Arab disputes.

The prime minister also emphasised his country's respect for the sovereignty of all Arab countries, as well as the sovereignty of Lebanon over its entire territory.

For more than two years, Lebanon has suffered from the low value of its currency and severe shortages of food, fuel and electricity.

