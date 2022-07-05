Latest News
Egypt inaugurates first electric light railway linking Cairo to new capital
Algeria president pardons thousands of prisoners to mark 60th year of independence
Austria master's student sentenced to 3 years in Egypt prison
Israel forces, settlers beat Palestine worker to death
'Racists' force Turkiye brand to withdraw t-shirt with Arabic writing
Algeria: Hamas invited to independence anniversary celebration
Hamas rejects findings of US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's murder
Tunisia must prepare for post-Saied phase or expect Sudan scenario, says ex-president
PA slams US forensic test results for Abu Akleh's murder
PA records 73 Israel violations against Al-Aqsa, Ibrahimi mosques in June
Syria's Rami Makhlouf denies 'rumours' about his death
Live art protest in support of Uyghur Muslim to be held in London
Russia condemns 'air aggression' on Syria
European countries secretly import Syrian phosphate, propping up Russia and Assad regimes
Lebanon plans to repatriate 15,000 refugees monthly to Syria
