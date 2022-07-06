Data: 456 Israel policemen resigned since start of 2022

Official Israeli data has revealed that 456 Israeli policemen have resigned since the start of 2022 and the number is expected to reach 2,000 by the end of the year due to low salaries, Anadolu reported yesterday.

A press release issued by the Knesset's Information Office reported by Anadolu also revealed that 631 policemen resigned in 2021.

The data shows that there are 1,720 basic vacancies, including 566 patrol officers, 322 investigators, 198 intelligence officers, 133 traffic officers and 500 border guards.

According to the data, the shortages of policemen led to the closure of 18 police stations across the country.

Commenting on this, Israeli Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said: "We are getting closer to a situation that we will not be able to reach the site of a murder crime or rape within minutes."

He added: "We have witnessed several incidents that undermine the feeling of safety. There is an accumulation of incidents and the Israeli police are working with the utmost capacity."

Shabtai stressed: "There is a direct relationship between the work circumstances of the Israeli policemen and the personal safety of Israeli citizens."

